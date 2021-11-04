Official: Thomas Tuchel Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month Award for October

Thomas Tuchel has been named among the nominees for the October Premier League Manager of the Month award, it has been confirmed.

Chelsea went unbeaten in October in the league, winning all four of their games which sees them sit at the top of the table after ten games on 25 points, three clear of Liverpool in second.

They began the month with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge, conceding their only goal of the month. They backed up the home win with a hard fought 1-0 victory away to newly-promoted Brentford.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Tuchel's side continued their impressive form with a 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City. Chelsea ended the month with a comfortable 3-0 win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park which included a brace from defender Reece James.

It has seen the German rewarded for his side's efforts and results. He has been shortlist for the Manager of the Month award along with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, West Ham boss David Moyes as well as Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

October Record

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) - P4 W2 D2 L0

David Moyes (West Ham) - P4 W3 D0 L1

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) - P4 W4 D0 L0

Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) - P4 W1 D3 L0

Public voting for the award closes on Monday 8 November at 12pm (UK). You can vote here.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube