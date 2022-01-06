Official: Thomas Tuchel Nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for 2021

Thomas Tuchel has been nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach award for 2021, it has been confirmed.

The Chelsea head coach has been rewarded for his outstanding first year in charge in west London.

After being appointed in January 2021, Tuchel went onto win the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup last year. He could've had three trophies but the Blues suffered FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City at Wembley.

Tuchel guided Chelsea to a top four finish and the Blues are still going strong this season. Second in the Premier League, into the Champions League knockout stages, on the verge of reaching the Carabao Cup final and will soon embark on their FA Cup campaign.

It was confirmed by FIFA on Thursday that Tuchel was among the three-man shortlist. He is joined by Roberto Mancini (Italy) and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) in contention for the prestigious award.

The winners’ ceremony will take place in Zurich on Monday 17 January.

Tuchel's feelings about the nomination are already clear, with the German not interested in individual trophies, but team ones.

“I have huge doubts about individual awards in this game because the game is very complex, it’s related to a lot of luck and it’s a team effort,” said Tuchel back in November.

“Not one single player can win a match of football, it’s not possible. If individual players shine, it’s always due to the team effort and that’s why it (club of the year) is a nice award.”

