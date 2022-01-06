Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Official: Thomas Tuchel Nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for 2021

Thomas Tuchel has been nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach award for 2021, it has been confirmed.

The Chelsea head coach has been rewarded for his outstanding first year in charge in west London. 

After being appointed in January 2021, Tuchel went onto win the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup last year. He could've had three trophies but the Blues suffered FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City at Wembley. 

imago1002914592h

Tuchel guided Chelsea to a top four finish and the Blues are still going strong this season. Second in the Premier League, into the Champions League knockout stages, on the verge of reaching the Carabao Cup final and will soon embark on their FA Cup campaign. 

Read More

It was confirmed by FIFA on Thursday that Tuchel was among the three-man shortlist. He is joined by Roberto Mancini (Italy) and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) in contention for the prestigious award.

The winners’ ceremony will take place in Zurich on Monday 17 January. 

Tuchel's feelings about the nomination are already clear, with the German not interested in individual trophies, but team ones.

“I have huge doubts about individual awards in this game because the game is very complex, it’s related to a lot of luck and it’s a team effort,” said Tuchel back in November.

“Not one single player can win a match of football, it’s not possible. If individual players shine, it’s always due to the team effort and that’s why it (club of the year) is a nice award.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007511003h
News

Official: Thomas Tuchel Nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for 2021

1 minute ago
imago1008793209h
News

Official: Mason Mount Nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month Award

31 minutes ago
imago1008894027h
News

'Done Everything They Can' - Romelu Lukaku Praises Chelsea Teammates For Helping Him Settle at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

1 hour ago
imago1008975094h
News

'Reach the Highest Level' - Hakim Ziyech Reveals Chelsea Motivation After Victory Against Tottenham Hotspur

2 hours ago
imago1008973325h
News

'We Did Not Have Five Defenders' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Back Four Decision Against Tottenham Hotspur

2 hours ago
imago1008303585h
News

Chelsea Learn Full January schedule After Brighton Clash Moved to January 18

3 hours ago
imago1008970826h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Trio After Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup Victory

3 hours ago