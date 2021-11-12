Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Official: Thomas Tuchel Wins October Premier League Manager of the Month

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been named as the Premier League Manager of the Month for October.

    Chelsea won four out of four matches, beating Southampton, Brentford, Norwich and Newcastle in the month.

    And now, Tuchel has been awarded with the Manager of the Month award as announced by the Premier League.

    imago1007587462h

    Chelsea went into the month on the back of back to back losses against Manchester City and Juventus but rectified their form during October.

    They began the month with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge, conceding their only goal of the month. They backed up the home win with a hard fought 1-0 victory away to newly-promoted Brentford. 

    The most impressive of the four performances was a massive 7-0 victory against Norwich City, which included a Mason Mount hattrick.

    imago1007038436h

    Tuchel has impressed as his tactical excellence saw Chelsea win four in a row to go top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool.

    It has seen the German rewarded for his side's efforts and results. He beaten Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, West Ham boss David Moyes as well as Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira to win the award.

    Tuchel will be hoping to keep the good times rolling at Chelsea as they challenge for the Premier League title this season.

    imago1007587450h
