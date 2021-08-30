Official: Tiemoue Bakayoko Completes Two-Year Loan Move to AC Milan

Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined AC Milan on a two-year loan deal, it has been confirmed.

The 27-year-old returns to the San Siro after having an initial spell with the Rossoneri on loan back in 2018-19.

Bakayoko makes the loan move for two seasons with the deal including an obligation to buy which could total €20 million.

What was said?

An official statement from AC Milan read: "AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko from Chelsea FC on a two-year loan, which could turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met.

"Born in Paris on August 17, 1994, Tiémoué Bakayoko started his professional career at Rennes and then played for Monaco, Chelsea and Napoli before coming back to AC Milan, where he had already played during the 2018/19 season, featuring 42 times and scoring one goal."

