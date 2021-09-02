Official: Tino Anjorin Completes Loan Move to Lokomotiv Moscow

Tino Anjorin has completed a loan move to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, it has been confirmed.

The 19-year-old makes the switch to Russia for the 2021/22 season. The deal includes an option to buy which Lokomotiv are expected to trigger, which is worth around £17 million.

But Chelsea do have a buy-back clause in the deal. They will be able to bring the teenager back to Stamford Bridge for £34 million.

The £17 million option to buy will become active from January but there is a chance that the Russian club will not activate this clause.

The 19-year-old was highly rated by Chelsea boss Thoas Tuchel but has decided to depart for first team football, with German director Ralf Ragnick spearheading the move for Anjorin.

With the signing of Saul Niguez on deadline day from Atletico Madrid, Anjorin would have seen his game time limited as there is so much competition in the Chelsea squad.

