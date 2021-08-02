Sports Illustrated home
Official: Tino Livramento Leaves Chelsea to Join Southampton in £5M Deal

Tino Livramento has completed a permanent transfer to Southampton, it has been confirmed.

The 18-year-old had one-year remaining on his Chelsea contract but refused to pen an extension and leaves the club for the south coast. 

Livramento has penned a five-year contract, committing his long-term future to the Saints. The deal to take the teenager to St. Mary's is believed to be worth around £5 million.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause in the deal as well as a sell-on clause should Southampton sell the defender

What has been said?

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said: “I am very pleased we have been able to secure Tino’s signing.

“He is one of the best young players in his position in the country and there were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, but finally he chose to join us.

“I think he has made a very good choice, and this will be an excellent place for him to continue his development and hopefully reach his full potential.

“He is very much in line with the profile of player we want and I think he will adapt very well to our system and methods. To be around the first team of Chelsea at his age speaks about his ability.”

Tino Livramento said: “I've been discussing with my dad about what we thought was best for my future. We felt like this was the right time for it to happen and for me to move on.

“To have interest from a few top clubs, to choose Southampton was sort of a no-brainer. They are a solid Premier League club and the manager was quite a big factor as to why I wanted to come here and why I wanted to play for Southampton.”

