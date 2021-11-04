Official: Trevoh Chalobah Signs New Long-Term Contract at Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah has committed his long-term future to Chelsea after signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old has broken into the first-team under Thomas Tuchel and has become a regular in the Blues side after coming back from a loan spell at FC Lorient last season.

He has gone onto make 10 appearances for Chelsea this season, netting on his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace back in August, capping off a remarkable summer at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The club finally confirmed his contract extension, announcing a new four-and-a-half-year deal for Chalobah.

What has been said?

On his new deal until 2026, Chalobah told the official Chelsea website: "It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

"It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans had paid off.

"I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow Academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a Club. When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.

"His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract."

