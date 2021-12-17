Official: UEFA Nations League Group Draws Reveal Fates of Chelsea Stars in Group 3

Some of Chelsea's players can now see who they will face for their countries in the next UEFA Nations League tournament.

The group stage draw was conducted on Thursday evening, with the first set of fixtures due to take place next June.

After the success some of the Blues' players had during Euro 2020 earlier this year, they will be keen to replicate their fortunes for their international sides.

UEFA revealed that Italy, Germany, England and Hungary will all face each other in Group 3 of the competition's League A.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This will therefore see a repeat of the Euro 2020 final between the Italians and the English, which saw the former win via a penalty shootout.

The latter will also face the German once again having previously beat them 2-0 at Wembley on their road to the final in the summer.

This means that Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner will face off against Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell's England side as well as against Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri's Italy.

Whilst these players may not be guaranteed a start in the competition, scheduled for next June, their countries will face off against eachother in the group stages.

This competition will occur after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when the Premier League will take a mid-season break to allow the competition to be played during November and December.

Italy are yet to qualify for the tournament and could face an absence from the competition.

