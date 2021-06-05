Olivier Giroud Addresses Chelsea Future After Signing New Deal

The 34-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Italy this summer.

Olivier Giroud has responded to talk over his Chelsea future amid the forward penning a new one-year contract extension at the club.

The 34-year-old's contract was due to expire this summer and all the signs pointed towards him departing Chelsea after three-and-a-half seasons in west London.

Giroud looked destined to make the switch to AC Milan on a free transfer this summer, but the club confirmed his deal was extended by a further year, back in April too.

"With so much to still to play for, there was only one decision we could make when we exercised the option to extend his contract back in April," revealed Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

Prior to the announcement, Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he would welcome the Frenchman to the San Siro this summer.

Giroud responded to Ibrahimovic's comments and addressed his future, but refused to comment other than to say AC Milan is an option for him.

What Olivier Giroud said

Speaking to RCM Sport, the Chelsea forward responded: "I like his character and his way of expressing himself and having this outspokenness even if sometimes it's a little violent. It's good, I take it as an additional motivation.

"Today, it is out of the question to talk about my future, Milan is one option among others. Today, there is no question of talking about my future. It's always nice to hear Zlatan say that sort of thing."

Giroud's future at Chelsea remains uncertain. There is a feeling he will still depart this summer, and to AC Milan in Italy. For now, Giroud will and can focus on the European Championships with France.

