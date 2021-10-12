    • October 12, 2021
    Olivier Giroud Backs Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard to Land Newcastle United Job

    Author:

    Olivier Giroud has offered his support to former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard amid links to the Newcastle United job.

    Lampard has been linked with the job on Tyneside to replace Steve Bruce, who still remains their manager, following the £305 million takeover by a Saudi-backed group.

    He was sacked by Chelsea back in January after a slump in form to end his 18 month reign in west London, and has been out of management ever since waiting for the right opportunity to return.

    sipa_32100001

    The 43-year-old is now 'under consideration' among others for the job in the north east and is a leading contender to replace Bruce.

    Giroud, who left Chelsea in the summer for AC Milan, worked with Lampard in west London and has backed his old boss to succeed if given the chance at Newcastle. 

    Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Yeah, definitely, I talked to him a little bit last year.

    “I think he is looking forward for a good challenge to come back as a manager, and I think he is a good option. Definitely.

    sipa_33408184 (1)

    “I believe Newcastle is a big team in the Prem, and it’s a good challenge for him to bounce back and to show his quality.”

    Another ex-Chelsea boss in the name of Antonio Conte has also been linked with the job on Tyneside.

