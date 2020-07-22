Absolute Chelsea
Olivier Giroud says Chelsea can beat Premier League champions Liverpool as Blues eye top-four spot

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud is confident that Chelsea can beat Liverpool when the Blues travel to Anfield on Wednesday evening in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side are three points away from confirming a top-four place which will see Chelsea qualify for the Champions League next season. 

Liverpool await in their penultimate league outing, and despite losing twice earlier on this season to the Reds in the UEFA Super Cup and the league meeting back in September at Stamford Bridge, Lampard's men did managed to claim a 2-0 victory prior to lockdown in the FA Cup against Jurgen Klopp's side. 

They come into this off the back of a semi-final FA Cup win which will give the Blues confidence when they head north and Giroud expects a tough affair but believes in the Chelsea side to get a result.

"On one game we can beat them,’ said the 33-year-old to the official Chelsea website. "With confidence, we are playing our game with freedom and desire to be together and focus on the same target. So on the whole season, obviously they have been much better, but on one game you never know.

"We beat them this year and we have high expectations for the end of the season. So we just want to finish the job. It’s going to be a very tough one, don’t get me wrong, but we have the qualities to win this game.

"It’s going to be a good one, a tough one, especially because they have had a few disappointing results recently and they will lift the trophy after our game. I think they will want to bounce back. So I don’t think it is the best period to play them.

"But we definitely need three more points to help secure a place in the Champions League, so we will play both our Premier League games at 100 per cent. Against Wolves it is going to be tough too because they are still involved in the Europa League race. So it’s going to be tough, but we are in good momentum and we want to keep it up."

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League at 8:15pm [UK] and it's live on Sky Sports. 

