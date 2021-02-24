Olivier Giroud: Chelsea have to stay focused ahead of second-leg against Atletico Madrid

Olivier Giroud says Chelsea will giver everything to progress into the Champions League quarter-finals after their first-leg 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

He bagged the match-winner in Romania and in some style too against Diego Simeone's men. Giroud's bicycle kick in the 71st minute was the difference which handed Chelsea the advantage heading into the reverse tie in west London next month.

It was a dominant performance by the Blues, despite phases of shakiness and nerves, and they got their rewards in the end.

(Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Giroud was pleased to help the team to secure the win on Tuesday nigh after he was recalled tot he starting XI.

"I didn’t know what to think about the goal, I was just trying to focus on hitting the ball well," Giroud said.

"I love overhead kicks and I was pleased to see the ball hit the back of the net. I had no idea about being offside or not. Mase told me the touch came from the defender. It was not off so it was good for the team and me.

"We know the importance of the away goal in European competitions. That’s why I am very pleased to help the team to win the game."

(Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea face Atletico in the second-leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17, but Giroud knows the Blues have to keep full concentration if they want to progress into the last eight.

"We came with strong intentions to win the game and play our game. We analysed well their game and we knew how we could prevent a goal defensively. We were very strong at the back all together, good defensive shape, we played with more urgency and we deserved it.

"We faced a very great team and we were very committed. We knew their strengths and we dealt with that. We were confident in our qualities.

"We just need now to stay focused.

"We know they are strong away so we will need to show the same determination. In the Champions League small details count. We will give everything to go through in the second leg."

