Olivier Giroud reminisces on Chelsea's Europa League triumph against former club Arsenal

Matt Debono

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has looked back on the Blues' Europa League win against Arsenal on May 29th 2019, which saw Maurizio Sarri's side claim glory in Baku.

The Blues came away 4-1 winners against their London counterparts in a game that saw Eden Hazard end his Chelsea career with two goals and another trophy to his collection.

But it was also a special match for Olivier Giroud. A former Gunner himself, he had plenty to prove against his old side, and that he did achieve.

chelsea-v-arsenal-uefa-europa-league-final (5)

Giroud bagged the first goal of the final three minutes into the second-half as he met Emerson Palmieri's cross to head it into the bottom corner past Petr Cech.

The 33-year-old looked back on the final a year ago and revealed his motivations behind the special occasion.

"That final against Arsenal was obviously very special for me emotionally," Giroud told the official Chelsea website. "When I saw that we were going to face Arsenal in the final, I knew it was going to be special.

"On top of that, it was only a year after I left. I have quite a lot of friends over there, people who work in the club’s offices. That was extra motivation for me and I knew that it was going to be a high-pressure match."

Giroud added that the final was perfect for the Blues as they cruised to victory against his old side.

"I scored, I got an assist and I won the penalty so quite a lot of good things happened there for me because I was involved in three goals out of the four that we scored," he said.

"It was like in a dream because I couldn’t have imagined that it would go so well, so perfectly for us.

"I wanted to win things at Chelsea - that’s why I was even more motivated that night - but winning against your old club like that.

"It’s all about winning. That final was even more special because it was against Arsenal, and I went out there to win the trophy. That’s how you can leave your mark on history, by writing your name in the record books."

