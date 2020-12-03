Olivier Giroud: Chelsea want to compete for Premier League & Champions League titles

Olivier Giroud has outlined Chelsea's ambitions and wants to compete for the Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea have made a stellar start to the 2020/21 campaign, which sees the third in the Premier League, and they have now qualified for the last-16 of Europe as group winners.

Giroud has had a heavy part in that, scoring a last-gasp winner against Rennes before bagging four goals against Sevilla on Wednesday, which included a perfect hat-trick and another from the penalty spot.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Giroud says the Blues want to continue the momentum gained to go as far as they can in Europe whilst competing at the top of the table domestically.

"We are working hard in training to improve and reach our targets," said Giroud.

"Our ambition is to compete with the best teams in the Premier League, and in the Champions League to go as far as we can. We have shown we have a great squad and we can count on a lot of talented players. It will give us the opportunity to play in both competitions.

"We are doing a great job and we need to keep the momentum up. It’s been a long time we have missed our fans. Football is not the same sport, the passion is not the same without fans, so we are looking forward to Saturday and hope we have a nice welcome for them."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube