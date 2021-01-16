Olivier Giroud: Christian Pulisic reminds me of former Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Olivier Giroud has said Christian Pulisic reminds him of former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

Pulisic arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2019 following Hazard's departure to complete his 'dream' move to Real Madrid.

The American winger has been a huge influence already on the Chelsea squad as he and Giroud were heavily influential in the Blues qualifying for the 2020/21 Champions League.

And talking on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up podcast, Giroud lavished praise on the 22-year-old.

"I see Christian’s got big potential, he’s so easy by dribbling and taking on opponents," said Giroud.

“He’s a massive talent and top man and I’m proud to play alongside him.

"He reminds me of Eden [Hazard], but he still has room for improvement.

“We are very complementary with our qualities. He [Pulisic] needs someone like me, a target man, to have someone to play with for the one-two.

“I was doing it quite often with Eden, had a good understanding with him. We always try to find each other.”

