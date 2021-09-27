September 27, 2021
Olivier Giroud Delivers Honest Admission Regarding 'Obvious Choice' to Leave Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has given an honest interview regarding his Chelsea departure, labeling the move as an 'obvious choice'.

The 34-year-old joined AC Milan from the Blues in the summer and has made a good start to life in Italy.

Speaking to Tuttosport via football.italia, Giroud made an honest admission regarding his Chelsea departure.

CL x Giroud

He said: “It was an obvious choice to leave Chelsea, I moved on with great emotion for all the moments we lived. Some were good, some others not as much, but we won three important titles.”

The striker lifted the Champions League trophy in his final season in London before departing for AC Milan in the summer.

Giroud bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners last season and started his Milan career in fine fashion, scoring on his debut.

Giroud 2

The French international scored some vital goals during his time at Chelsea, most notably a wonderful overhead kick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Champions League last season on his way to lifting the trophy.

Giroud continued to admit that he asked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to leave the club as the last months had been 'too difficult'.

He said: “I liked the Premier League, but at some point, I had to make a decision. I told Tuchel that the last three months had been too difficult."

Giroud vs Newcastle


