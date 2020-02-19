Olivier Giroud '100% focused' on Chelsea after failed January exit

Olivier Giroud has insisted he is fully focused on Chelsea after a move to leave the club in January failed.

The 33-year-old has six months left on his deal at Stamford Bridge and was looking for a move away last month to boost his playing time and to increase his chances of getting into the France squad for the European Championships this summer.

But Chelsea's failure to bring in a new forward has meant that Giroud has had to stay put at Stamford Bridge and will out the rest of his contract in west London.

Giroud has revealed to the official Chelsea website that he is ready to give everything for the team until the end of the season.

"I’m a Chelsea player so now I need to move on and look forward," said Giroud. "I want to give everything for the team and it’s a personal target for me to play as much as I can to play the Euros with my country.

"Right now, I’m 100 per cent focused on Chelsea’s targets and I want to keep fighting to come back on to the team sheet and the scoresheet. Every single game is a big opportunity for me to show my desire to do that."

Olivier Giroud came on in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Manchester United with 20 minutes to go and he thought he had made an impact after he put the back in the back of the net, but VAR ruled it out.

The defeat sees Chelsea's place in the top-four in real jeopardy, and Giroud has admitted the Blues' need to improve ahead of the clash with Tottenham.

"We just need to improve on the small details because that’s where you can win or lose big games," Giroud continued. "Now we need to step up and improve on those small margins - they’re huge at the highest level.

"It was a tough result so we need to think about it because it’s another big game for us on Saturday against Tottenham."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube