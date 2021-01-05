Olivier Giroud gives his thoughts on this season's 'open' title-race

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has spoken about the nature of this season's Premier League title-race.

Giroud, 34, has stated that the race for the title remains 'open' and explained why the big teams are dropping more points than usual.

Prior to Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, Giroud said: "Firstly because there are no fans in the stadiums so maybe the smaller teams, if I can say that on paper, when they come to places like Stamford Bridge or Anfield or the Emirates against the big teams they maybe play with less pressure."

The Frenchman stressed on the impact that the absence of fans has had on teams and how teams face less pressure going away to a bigger club.

Giroud added: "It is easier, that would explain the fact the Premier League is tight this year because of no fans, and also because nowadays the football has improved a lot and the smaller teams have improved a lot.

"The difference between the small teams and the big teams now is getting smaller and smaller."

Giroud commented on the current champions, Liverpool, and how the Reds haven't scaled the heights of the last two campaigns, where they were relentless in their pursuit of the title.

He said: "Also because Liverpool had two amazing years and now with the injuries and no proper break or preparation maybe they feel a bit tired. It’s better for the other teams."

