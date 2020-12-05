Olivier Giroud: Great feeling to beat tough Leeds side

Olivier Giroud was delighted with Chelsea's 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud was given the nod to lead the line for the Blues against Leeds after his four goals in midweek, and he netted again as he got the Blues' equaliser in the first-half.

The 34-year-old met Reece James' cross at the front post and tapped it past Illan Meslier to make it 1-1, before the Blues turned it around to win 3-1.

He has given Lampard serious selection problems as he's coming into form heading into the busy festive period.

Post-match Giroud commented on the Blues' win against a very tough Leeds side.

"We really wanted to win for the fans and to carry the good momentum. Honestly we were not surprised to have faced a this Leeds team because we knew their qualities.

"We conceded early and we wanted to bounce back straight away and honestly they are one of the best teams I have faced for a few months, physically wise. They run everywhere, it was so hard. It's maybe because I haven't played in the starting XI for two months.

"It's a great feeling to win tonight against a good team."

After netting five goals this week against Sevilla and Leeds, Giroud was pleased to help the team out again.

"I felt good on the pitch, with calm and confidence. I play with serenity and I had the opportunity to score again today for the team and i'm very happy.

"Above all I am happy for the squad, for the staff because we work hard in training and we're getting better and better.

"I think the confidence is here and we need to keep that and we want to stick together to do something nice this year."

