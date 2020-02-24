Absolute Chelsea
Olivier Giroud hands Frank Lampard selection headache ahead of Bayern tie

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has admitted that Olivier Giroud has given him plenty to think about ahead of the Blues' Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. 

The 33-year-old was drafted into the Chelsea side at the weekend in the 2-1 win against Spurs, and scored the opening goal with a sweetly struck volley into the bottom corner. 

He repaid the faith that Frank Lampard showed in him on just his third Premier League start of the season.

Olivier Giroud has now given Frank Lampard food for thought after his fine performance against Spurs.Getty Images

Tammy Abraham is in the squad to face Bayern Munich on Tuesday, but Frank Lampard refused to name who would be leading the line for Chelsea in the last-16 tie. 

"Very pleasing," Lampard said on Giroud's performance against Tottenham.

"I don't want to go on who starts or not. Part of the reason is because we have had a lot of recovery in between games. It's a tight turnaround; the effort put in against Tottenham in the London derby was huge. So I have to assess that all the way up until the game.

WATCH: Chelsea train at a wet Cobham ahead of last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.

"But the way he played was fantastic. Not just the goal, but link he had with Mason Mount and Ross Barkley off the ball and the work he did for us, which is always a huge thing for me in how we defend from the front.

"I know I can really on Oli [Giroud]. He's given me a lot to think about."

Who do you think should lead the line for Chelsea against Bayern Munich? Leave your thoughts down below!

