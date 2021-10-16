    • October 16, 2021
    Olivier Giroud Heaps Praise Upon Thomas Tuchel as He Makes Honest Admission

    Author:

    Olivier Giroud has made an honest admission regarding his former manager Thomas Tuchel, heaping praise upon the Chelsea boss after his Stamford Bridge departure.

    Giroud struggled for game time under Tuchel but scored some vital goals, including an overhead kick against Atletico Madrid to help the Blues on their way to lifting the Champions League trophy.

    In an honest intervew with the Athletic, Giroud discussed Tuchel's management.

    sipa_33050341 (1)

    “Tuchel wanted to play a certain way,” said Giroud. “His philosophy was clear and we improved so much tactically. 

    “Under Tuchel, we played in a very offensive 3-4-3 or 3-4-1-2 and I really improved tactically. He always tried to adapt to the team we faced. He has his ideas but the main thing is you know exactly what you will have to do before facing an opponent and the shape fits so well to our team. 

    "We had the players to play these positions and we were so strong. We had not only the quality but the quantity. When one player in the starting XI was tired, another top player could replace him."

    sipa_35318375

    Giroud decided to leave the club at the end of last season, departing for AC Milan as the Blues brought Romelu Lukaku back to the club to lead the line under Tuchel.

    However, Giroud has clearly not lost respect for the German despite his lack of game time.

    Olivier Giroud Heaps Praise Upon Thomas Tuchel as He Makes Honest Admission

