Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted he hasn't spoken to Frank Lampard about his playing time at the club next season.

The 33-year-old only recently penned a new one-year deal at the club following a successful second-half of the season which saw him net six goals in nine Premier League appearances following the restart.

Giroud was on the verge of leaving the club in January but Chelsea failed to find a replacement, but this summer Lampard got his man in Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

It adds to the competition in the attacking places at the club as Werner, Giroud and Tammy Abraham are now all vying for the starting spot in Lampard's side next season.

The Frenchman was quizzed on his playing time at Chelsea next season and was asked whether he had spoken to head coach Lampard about it amid Werner's transfer, which saw him score inside the first four minutes in his first [unofficial] appearance for the Blues.

"No, no. I haven’t spoken with the coach," Giroud told Telefoot.

"What is sure is that this level of competition is going to pull us to the top. And so a great club must have different options in each position and I think that everyone and the coach want to be back in the title race.

"Even though City and Liverpool remain very solid, I am here, I finished last season well, I proved to the coach that he can count on me. Werner does not have the same profile as I do. It is a good thing, I hope to have playing time."

Chelsea begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign on September 14 away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

