Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Olivier Giroud latest: Chelsea agree €4.5M fee with Inter Milan

Matt Debono

Chelsea and Inter Milan have come to an agreement over the proposed transfer for Olivier Giroud, which would see the forward head to Italy. 

The 33-year-old has been an outcast at Chelsea this season under Frank Lampard, playing third fiddle to Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi. 

But Olivier Giroud's future appears to be on the verge of being finalised as a deal has reportedly been struck for the Frenchman. 

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the two clubs have agreed an initial fee of €4.5 million, plus performance-based add-ons. 

Giroud's deal is set to be a two-year-deal at the San Siro under Antonio Conte, as they look to reclaim the Serie A title off of rivals Juventus. 

A medical is set to take place this weekend, and Inter Milan are hoping they will be able to include the forward in their matchday squad against Lecce on Sunday. 

----------

TRANSFER NEWS

----------

The veteran has only featured five times for Chelsea this season in the Premier League, and has yet to score this term. 

Head coach Frank Lampard confirmed that the forward would be allowed to leave should it suit all parties. 

"I have spoken with [Olivier Giroud]. If it’s something he wants to do, it’s good for me and the club then we’ll see. But it has to be all three."

Chelsea have been linked with several forwards this month, but the outgoing of Olivier Giroud is expected to finalised before the end of the window, which could see the Blues make a move for a replacement. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard reveals why he made ZERO substitutions against Burnley

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed the reason to why he didn't make a sub in the Blues' 3-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea's Forgotten Man Ross Barkley Fighting to Prevent Another False Dawn

When Chelsea's team news broke on Saturday an hour before kicking off against Burnley, many eyebrows would've been raised seeing the name of Ross Barkley. The 26-year-old midfielder had not been included in a Premier League starting eleven since the 19th of October against Newcastle United.

Daniel Childs

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea's DNA is to fight for and win trophies

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has looked back on the last decade at the club, and has reflected on what the DNA of the Blues is.

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to join Swansea City on loan for rest of the season

Conor Gallagher will join Championship side Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Matt Debono

Conor Gallagher reflects on unforgettable loan spell with Charlton Athletic

Conor Gallagher has sent his best wishes to Championship side Charlton Athletic after he was recalled by Chelsea, to cut short his season-long loan at The Valley.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea reignite interest in £55M-rated Real Madrid midfielder Isco

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Isco following a rise in form in recent weeks.

Matt Debono

Report: Hull City leading race to sign Chelsea youngster on 18-month loan deal

Championship side Hull City are leading the race to land Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe on an 18-month loan deal.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'increasingly unlikely' to activate Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake's buy-back clause

Chelsea are reportedly unlikely to activate the buy-back clause they have for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake this month.

Matt Debono

Chelsea recall Conor Gallagher from Charlton Athletic loan spell

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has returned to the club after he was recalled from his loan spell with Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wins employment tribunal for 'unfair dismissal'

Antonio Conte has won an employment tribunal against Chelsea Football Club, following a ruling that he was unfairly dismissed by the club back in 2018.

Matt Debono