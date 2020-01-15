Olivier Giroud latest: Chelsea agree €4.5M fee with Inter Milan

Chelsea and Inter Milan have come to an agreement over the proposed transfer for Olivier Giroud, which would see the forward head to Italy.

The 33-year-old has been an outcast at Chelsea this season under Frank Lampard, playing third fiddle to Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

But Olivier Giroud's future appears to be on the verge of being finalised as a deal has reportedly been struck for the Frenchman.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the two clubs have agreed an initial fee of €4.5 million, plus performance-based add-ons.

Giroud's deal is set to be a two-year-deal at the San Siro under Antonio Conte, as they look to reclaim the Serie A title off of rivals Juventus.

A medical is set to take place this weekend, and Inter Milan are hoping they will be able to include the forward in their matchday squad against Lecce on Sunday.

----------

TRANSFER NEWS

Chelsea have cooled their interest in Bournemouth's Nathan Ake despite having a £40 million buy-back clause, as Frank Lampard looks to keep hold of defender Andreas Christensen this month.

Conor Gallagher has been recalled by Chelsea following his impressive six months at Charlton. His next loan spell is set to be with Swansea City, where he will join fellow Blue Marc Guehi at the Liberty Stadium.

Hull City are leading the race to sign youngster Tariq Uwakwe on an 18-month loan deal - Swansea City and Derby County have also shown interest in the 20-year-old.

----------

The veteran has only featured five times for Chelsea this season in the Premier League, and has yet to score this term.

Head coach Frank Lampard confirmed that the forward would be allowed to leave should it suit all parties.

"I have spoken with [Olivier Giroud]. If it’s something he wants to do, it’s good for me and the club then we’ll see. But it has to be all three."

Chelsea have been linked with several forwards this month, but the outgoing of Olivier Giroud is expected to finalised before the end of the window, which could see the Blues make a move for a replacement.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube