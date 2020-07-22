Absolute Chelsea
Olivier Giroud admits that Liverpool getting a guard of honour from Chelsea on Wednesday 'well deserved'

Matt Debono

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has followed his boss in saying that Liverpool's guard of honour is deserved. 

Frank Lampard's side travel to Anfield on Wednesday to face Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League as their quest for Champions League football next season lives on.  

They will face a Reds side who have nothing to play for, other than pride and being handed the Premier League trophy when Chelsea visit. 

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Giroud hailed the newly-crowned champions and says their guard of honour is thoroughly deserved.

"It’s well deserved so you just have to clap and say congratulations," said the 33-year-old. "Liverpool played great football, I think some of the best football in Europe these last two years. 

"Even though they’ve had disappointing results recently, they’ve been so consistent and so strong for two years so they deserved this title."

But the French forward, who has been in fine form in recent games for the Blues, netting in the previous two, believes Chelsea can go toe-to-toe with Liverpool on Wednesday.

fbl-eng-facup-man-utd-chelsea (8)

‘But I think in one game we can match them," he added. "We can compete with them and we need to be solid and strong as we’ve been against Manchester United. It’s going to be an interesting one but the difference between them and us, I would say it is all about consistency, repeatedly winning again and again. 

"That’s what we missed this season and hopefully we’re going to correct it for the next one."

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard also echoed Giroud's sentiments and says the Blues are 'very happy' to give Liverpool a guard of honour prior to kick-off.

"I’m very happy to give a guard of honour to a team that deserves it but I’m not sure what the protocol will be, circumstances with dictate what happens with that.

"As for the trophy lift, we will see because it might depend on other factors after the game."

----------

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League at 8:15pm [UK] and it's live on Sky Sports. 

----------

