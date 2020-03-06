Olivier Giroud looking to extend Chelsea deal after becoming 'happy again'

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted he is open to the possibility of signing a new deal with the club.

The 33-year-old's deal at Stamford Bridge runs out at the end of the season, and the Frenchman looked destined to depart in June.

He was set to leave in January, with Inter Milan agreeing a deal with Giroud, but Frank Lampard's side failed to land any attacking players which would've allowed him to depart.

But since the turn of the year and following Tammy Abraham's recent absence from the side, Giroud has been given a chance by Frank Lampard, which has opened him up to a contract U-turn.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Giroud was asked whether he would now like to sign a new deal at the club.

"Yes. Yes. Yeah, of course," Giroud said. "There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two [or] three nice seasons in front of me.

"It’s not the time to talk about contracts and everything but I will take a decision when it comes.

Olivier Giroud scored in Chelsea's 2-1 victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last month. Getty Images

"It was a tough month for me. I just spoke with the manager and I believed what he said, that I would get my chance and he has given me my chance. I have basically tried to give his confidence back on the pitch.

"I do my job the best that I can and I’m very happy to be back in the team. Of course, my confidence is better. The transfer window is behind me. I’m a Chelsea player, I’m happy here again and that’s the most important thing. Even if I don’t score, I try to help the team.

"My confidence is getting higher and higher because I am playing more games. I don’t know how long Tammy will be out for, to be honest. When he comes back, I will need him to be ready and then we can have a good competition again, which will be good for the team."

