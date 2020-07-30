Absolute Chelsea
Olivier Giroud: Timo Werner joining Chelsea an 'additional motivation' for 33-year-old

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud has hailed Chelsea's signing of Timo Werner this summer as the club look to boost their attacking options. 

The 33-year-old has found himself ahead of Tammy Abraham in the pecking order in recent weeks after netting seven goals in all competitions since the restart. 

Werner officially joined on July 1 and has begun training with the rest of the first-team, and Giroud has insisted he isn't worried at the German's arrival at the club.

EeFiu8vWoAM2JaI
Photo Credit: Chelsea FC

"Werner’s arrival is an additional motivation and it was inevitable that the club recruit a striker," Giroud told L'Equipe ahead of the Blues' FA Cup final clash against Arsenal.

"Chelsea are a great club, which spends money to strengthen the team, and I was expecting someone to come. 

"With Ziyech and Werner, Chelsea will try to be more competitive. If you had told me that it was a player of my profile who was coming, I would have been worried. It is not. 

"As other teams play in a compact way against us, it’s not bad to have a big, a fulcrum that can make the link. 

"But I’m not naive: Werner didn’t arrive to sit on the bench. ‘I’ll do everything so that Lampard finds himself in a complex situation when it comes to making his selection."

The 24-year-old will bring bags of goals to west London after scoring 28 goals in 34 appearances in the Bundesliga in the 2019/20 season whilst also having Champions League experience under his belt. 

----------

