Olivier Giroud Opens Up On 'Difficult' Decision to Leave Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has reflected on the difficult decision he made in the summer to leave Chelsea for AC Milan.

The 35-year-old left for Italy in the summer despite extending his contract as Chelsea claimed a small transfer fee for the French international.

Giroud played 119 games for Chelsea, scoring 39 goals and making 14 assists during his three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge.

It was a successful stint from the forward after joining from Arsenal in January 2018. Giroud went onto win the FA Cup and Europa League, before clinching the Champions League in what turned out to be his final match for the Blues, although he didn't feature in Porto.

Giroud has spoken of his departure but his frustration over game time played a big factor in his decision to make the switch to the San Siro.

What Olivier Giroud said

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “(I spent) three seasons-and-a-half there.

“I had an amazing time at Arsenal but [at Chelsea] I can say even more because I won the big titles.

“It was emotionally difficult to leave when I left Montpellier and Arsenal, but even more tough (at Chelsea) because I didn’t play the last three months so it was evidence for me to leave and go for another challenge.

“I felt frustrated a little bit to not play the last three months because I contributed well to the Champions League success by finishing top scorer for the team.

“But what can I say? We were so successful and I am so pleased with the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League. I scored a few important goals.

“It was tough to leave Chelsea and the Premier League but at the end of the day I think it was the best solution for me.”

