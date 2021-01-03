Olivier Giroud opens up on Premier League title ambition

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has revealed that he's targeting Premier League glory for his side this season.

Giroud, 34, is Chelsea's top-scorer this season with nine goals to his name and has recently drawn praise from Frank Lampard for his consistency, especially given he faces strong competition from the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner.

In an interview with Chelsea FC, Giroud said: "Because of the fact Liverpool are not flying like the two previous years we can join the title race, that’s my target."

Giroud echoed on the fact that because this season's title-race is looking very tight, Chelsea could have a say in it come the business end of the season.

The Frenchman added: "Obviously we need to learn from the disappointing results but we’re not going to change our target because it’s very tight. I also really want to win this Premier League, it’s something I want a lot."

Giroud has fought his way into the side after being left on the fringes of the first-half at the start of the campaign.

This season, he boasts a goal every 66 minutes - a remarkable statistic for a player who many thought was on his way out of the club after Chelsea's big investment in their attack in the summer.

With Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League and Tammy Abraham in and out of the side, Giroud has proved his worth as he remains this season's top-scorer for the London outfit.

