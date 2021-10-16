Olivier Giroud Praises Tammy Abraham After Pair Departed Chelsea for Italy

Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has heaped praise upon his old teammate Tammy Abraham, admitting that he is happy with the striker's move to Roma.

Giroud left for Italy too, joining AC Milan at the end of last season.

Speaking to the Athletic, Giroud has heaped praise upon Abraham and admitted that he 'needs game time' following his Chelsea departure.

Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

Giroud said: “I’m happy for Tammy that he had this opportunity to bounce back in a foreign country. It’s not easy for English players to leave the Premier League. It can be a great experience for him.

"He needed game time. At the end at Chelsea it was too tough for him, he was not even in the squad. He took the right decision and he’s got great potential. I think he can go he can go very high.

“The problem is that in the big clubs you have to score goals. That’s why they signed (Romelu) Lukaku.”

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Abraham has had a fine start to life away from Chelsea, scoring twice in his first seven matches in Italy. His form has also seen him recalled to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the October international break.

Giroud, on the other hand, has scored twice in three matches for Milan.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube