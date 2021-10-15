'It Was Very, Very Frustrating' - Olivier Giroud Reveals Frustration Despite Champions League Triumph at Chelsea

    • October 15, 2021
    Olivier Giroud Reveals Frustration Despite Champions League Glory

    Former Chelsea man Olivier Giroud has revealed his frustration of not playing in the Champions League final, despite being crowned a winner at full-time. 

    The Frenchman was the Blues' top scorer in the competition last season with six goals, including the four he scored in that memorable match against Sevilla in the group stage. 

    Despite this, he failed to play any minutes on the pitch in the final in May.

    In an interview with David Ornstein for The Athletic, Giroud spoke about his feelings on the game against Manchester City in Porto.

    He said: "I didn’t understand why I couldn’t play a bigger part in our success.

    "Even more because I was our top scorer in the Champions League so I was a bit angry. But I didn’t show it because the most important thing is the team, the cohesion."

    The striker joined the Blues at the start of 2018 in a move from London rivals Arsenal. He went on to become a key member of the first team squad and was on hand to score some crucial goals in Blue, including one in the Europa League final against his former side.

    However, even though he made important contributions on Chelsea's road to European glory last season, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel opted for Timo Werner to start ahead of him in the final.

    Giroud added: "It was very, very frustrating. I was so happy to win the competition, but it was time for me to leave the club after three and a half amazing years. 

    "I don’t have any resentment regarding the manager, especially because he has been successful and we did well."

    He is now playing football for AC Milan in the Serie A, having left Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

