Olivier Giroud: Snubbing Juventus Move for Chelsea Stay Was 'Right Decision'

Olivier Giroud has revealed he is happy he turned down a summer switch to Juventus in 2020 as he opted to remain at Chelsea for one final season.

The 35-year-old eventually left Chelsea last summer after going out on a high winning the Champions League in Porto last May, proving his decision to stay in west London was the right one.

Giroud made 119 appearances for the Blues, scoring 39 goals in all competitions but left for AC Milan where he has scored six goals in his first 19 games for the Rossoneri.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

But Juventus circled for his signature in the summer of 2020 when under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

Giroud has now revealed there was interest there and a transfer could have materialised but he wanted to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Giroud said: "Yes, it happened in the summer of 2020, with Pirlo as coach, but I preferred to stay at Chelsea where I wanted to play my chances. Given how the season ended (victory in the Champions League final), I made the right decision."

Instead, Giroud joined the Rossoneri instead of the Bianconeri a year later.

Despite losing the FA Cup final in his final year at Chelsea, he won the biggest trophy in club football ahead of his departure.

That in itself gave the France international the satisfaction that his prolonged time with the Blues was worth every minute despite having to be patient for minutes under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

