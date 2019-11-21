Olivier Giroud 'tells Chelsea he wants to leave in January' amid Inter Milan interest

Chelsea have been told by forward Olivier Giroud that the Frenchman wants to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

Giroud is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea, and will be able to sign a pre-agreement with any European side in January to secure a move at the end of his deal next summer.

However, according to Nicolò Schira, the 33-year-old has told the hierarchy that he wants to depart the club in the January transfer window which is six weeks away, instead of waiting until the summer.

The Frenchman has become third choice at Chelsea this season under Frank Lampard as Tammy Abraham has taken the lead, and Michy Batshuayi has become the second-choice under Lampard.

Kurt Zouma revealed Olivier Giroud's frustrations, after the Frenchman has only played 120 minutes in the Premier League this term.

"[Olivier] Giroud is frustrated, he wants to play more, like any other player and he wants to be on the pitch, but he is taking everything calmly. He is a professional, he works hard in training. I have a lot of respect for the player he is," Zouma said.

"As someone in the dressing room, he gives advice to Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi. He wants the best for the team and that is why he is a good person."

Tammy Abraham has been undroppable this season due to his goal return in his first season in the Premier League with Chelsea. Getty Images

Antonio Conte and Inter Milan are interested in the veteran forward, and are hoping to secure a deal to take Giroud to Italy.

Chelsea want a fee, but the Italian side don't want to stump up any fee due to the 33-year-old coming to the end of his deal at Stamford Bridge, and knowing that he won't extend.

The end of the road for Olivier Giroud at Chelsea is near. The only thing to be decided now is when the forward will leave - will it be in January, or will he have to wait until the summer to get his move?