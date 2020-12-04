Olivier Giroud provides positive update on future at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud wants to remain at Chelsea despite talk of his departure from west London in January.

The 34-year-old has been in and out of the Chelsea side this term, but has impressed each time Frank Lampard has handed him an opportunity in a Blues shirt.

In the last two Champions League matches, Giroud has scored the match-winner against Rennes, before netting four goals against Sevilla on Wednesday night to clinch Chelsea top spot in Group E.

Giroud's future at the club has been well documented and Lampard has constantly said he wants the Frenchman to stay.

Now Giroud has admitted that he is proud to play for the club and wants to stay at Chelsea to win more trophies

"If I play a bit more than in the beginning of the season, I have a good chance to be fit and ready for the Euros," said Giroud to the official Chelsea website.

"I had a conversation with Deschamps and he said if the situations stayed like that, I will have to take a decision in January.

"I am pretty sure I can get some more game time and stay at Chelsea because that is what I want. I want to win trophies with Chelsea so basically that’s it.

"You never know in football, everything is going very fast, but right now I am very happy. I am a happy man and I am proud to be a Chelsea player."

