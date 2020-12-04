NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Search

Olivier Giroud wants to stay at Chelsea to win trophies

Author:
Publish date:

Olivier Giroud wants to remain at Chelsea despite talk of his departure from west London in January. 

The 34-year-old has been in and out of the Chelsea side this term, but has impressed each time Frank Lampard has handed him an opportunity in a Blues shirt. 

In the last two Champions League matches, Giroud has scored the match-winner against Rennes, before netting four goals against Sevilla on Wednesday night to clinch Chelsea top spot in Group E. 

EoRT7hWXcAA0kv3

Giroud's future at the club has been well documented and Lampard has constantly said he wants the Frenchman to stay. 

Now Giroud has admitted that he is proud to play for the club and wants to stay at Chelsea to win more trophies

"If I play a bit more than in the beginning of the season, I have a good chance to be fit and ready for the Euros," said Giroud to the official Chelsea website

"I had a conversation with Deschamps and he said if the situations stayed like that, I will have to take a decision in January.

"I am pretty sure I can get some more game time and stay at Chelsea because that is what I want. I want to win trophies with Chelsea so basically that’s it.

"You never know in football, everything is going very fast, but right now I am very happy. I am a happy man and I am proud to be a Chelsea player."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

bristol-rovers-v-chelsea-u21-efl-trophy (3)
Transfer News

Report: Napoli interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour

chelsea-v-crystal-palace-premier-league (2)
News

Ben Chilwell nominated for November Premier League Player of the Month award

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (17)
News

Olivier Giroud provides positive update on future at Chelsea

49122519 (2)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Leeds United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-aston-villa-brighton (1)
News

Ross Barkley injury latest: Aston Villa expect midfielder to return against Wolves

fbl-eng-pr-southampton-everton
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

fbl-eur-c3-chelsea-training
News

Report: Arsenal targeting former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri if they sack Mikel Arteta

fbl-eur-c1-krasnodar-chelsea (1)
Transfer News

Chelsea ready to listen to offers for Antonio Rudiger & Fikayo Tomori in January

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (13)
News

'You have got to put Chelsea up there' for UCL, says Glenn Hoddle