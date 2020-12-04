Lampard: Olivier Giroud will get plenty of opportunities at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud will get plenty of opportunities at Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Olivier Giroud will be given plenty of opportunities at Chelsea, insists boss Frank Lampard.

The 34-year-old is yet to start in the Premier League for the Blues this season following the stiff competition in the side to lead the line, with Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner being preferred.

Giroud's future in uncertain ahead of the European Championships next summer, however he has revealed he wants to stay at Chelsea, although Lampard can't offer him any guarantees on his game time.

Giroud has given Lampard a selection headache ahead of the league meeting against Leeds, and responded to if the Frenchman is worried about his game time.

"I can't answer for Oli but from my point of view, in those forward areas I have competition for places," Lampard said on Friday.

(Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

"Tammy Abraham has been playing very well for us this season - been scoring goals and making assists. He brings attributes, Olivier brings his attributes, so that's great competition for me.

"I can't give assurances and you'd have to ask Oli but I never see anything negative from Oli, and I've got huge respect for him.

"And playing like the way he did the other night, clearly he will get plenty of opportunities to play for us because that was just a top class performance all round."

Chelsea have a fully fit squad to face Leeds United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge and Giroud will be keen to lead the line after his four goals in midweek against Sevilla.

