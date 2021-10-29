'On us to Challenge Them' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Title Rivals Manchester City & Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has sent a challenge to his side to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool this season and discussed Chelsea's title chances this season.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Liverpool and two ahead of Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle. Tuchel discussed his side's title chances.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

When asked about whether his side have managed to close the gap on the top two from last season, Tuchel said: “Maybe for the moment.

"It is only nine games in. We need to prove it. Maybe we proved it in the last half of the season but now is a new season and we need to prove it. It is not enough to prove it for nine games, we need to prove it for the season.

"This league is extremely exhausting. We have different competitions. We are up for all competitions and the best outcome in all competitions. We are trying to close the gap. I have no problem in admitting that there was a gap in the last seasons and that Liverpool and City set the standards."

The Blues have played Man City and Liverpool this season, falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Pep Guardiola's side and drawing 1-1 at Anfield with Liverpool despite being down to ten men.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The manager proceeded to discuss how it is up to Chelsea to mount a challenge on the club's that have competed for the title in recent years.

He continued: "The title race was between the two of them, it’s on us to challenge them. It is on everyone else to join the race. I’m sure there are a lot of teams out there that are hungry for points.

"They created a certain mentality with their managers together over the years. We try to close it, we are confident enough to say from the first day we want to close it. This is what drives us. We will work on it because it takes a lot to keep the momentum going.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube