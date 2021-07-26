One Chelsea Player to Carry Champions League Trophy Around Stamford Bridge vs Tottenham

A member of Chelsea's senior squad will carry the Champions League trophy around Stamford Bridge in their pre-season clash against Tottenham.

The Blues face their London rivals on August 4 in Mind Series, and it was previously confirmed that the European Cup will be on display for supporters before the clash.

Chelsea fans will be allowed to return to Stamford Bridge in large numbers for the first time in months following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The club's official website has now confirmed that Champions League trophy will be carried around the stadium by a member of the Chelsea squad, who will further answer questions about the west Londoners' stellar European campaign last term.

What Thomas Tuchel has said ahead of the Mind Series

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully, there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series.

"It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

What else has the Chelsea boss said?

"It’s always exciting to see the stadium and to see the new pitch and to feel a little bit of the atmosphere. We’re happy to come back soon and play here in front of our spectators hopefully.

“If this is possible, it would be the first time that it’s a full stadium. We had a great experience against Leicester and we could feel what difference it will make to our sport and to the game.

“We can’t wait to experience it again but we have a long pre-season to go and there’s quite a lot of days in between.”

