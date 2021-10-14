'One of the Best Defenders in the World' - Brentford Manager Frank Makes Christensen Admission

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has declared that Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is 'one of the best defenders in the world' as the two prepare for their sides to face off in the Premier League on Saturday.

Christensen has been on fine form for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard last season and is receiving the praise.

Speaking to Danish outlet Bold via Metro Sport, Frank has heaped praise upon the 25-year-old.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "At the moment, he is one of the best defenders in the world.

"He has always been enormously intelligent on the pitch, meaning very quick to anticipate all situations offensively and defensively.

"He is technically hugely strong for a defender in terms of bringing the ball forward, passing and making good choices.

"He is also foresighted and fast at the same time, so it’s almost the complete package."

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Frank has worked with the defender previously as he was in charge of Denmark's youth teams and will face off against the 25-year-old on Saturday as Chelsea look to keep up their impressive start to the season, which has seen Tuchel's side go into the latest international break at the top of the Premier League.

Brentford have started the season impressively following their promotion last season and Frank has gained the plaudits.

