'One of The Best in The World' - Thomas Tuchel on Jurgen Klopp as Chelsea Prepare for FA Cup Final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel labelled fellow German coach Jurgen Klopp as one of the best managers in the world right now ahead of his side's FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp's Liverpool were, and still are, in contention to become the first British team to win the quadruple this season which would include lifting the Premier League, the Champions League and both domestic cups.

Having already beaten Chelsea in February's Carabao Cup final, the Merseyside team are now in the final of both the FA Cup and the Champions League. However, their chances of winning the domestic league seem slim.

imago1010211249h

Speaking ahead of the game, Tuchel labelled his fellow countryman as one of the bets managers in the world in charge of one of the best team's in the world when asked about the difference it takes to win the cup.

“I think it can be anything, a shot from the post and deflected on the post out or the post in," he said at his pre-match press conference. "It can be a set piece. Look at the big chances we had, they had too in the Carabao Cup.

"It can be about who gets the lead first, who gets a grip. You have to be spot on in these kinds of matches. Such close matches lately.

imago1010235493h

"Decisions, sometimes red cards, a mistake here, we came back at Stamford Bridge, they came back at Anfield with a penalty and we had to dig in with ten men. A lot of stories.

"I think that’s why we cannot focus on one singular point. I agree with you, it will be down to margins. It will be down to details within the match.

"We are facing one of the very best coaches and teams in the world right now. It is obvious and proven over the last years and recent weeks. We are up for the fight.”

imago1005474883h
