'One Of The Best Left-Backs In The World' - Luke Shaw On Idol Ashley Cole

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has revealed the two players he would loved to have played with if they were still active; and one of them is none other than Chelsea legend, Ashley Cole.

Cole won the Premier League with both Arsenal and Chelsea, before moving abroad to Italy and USA to prolong his career.

Now aged 40, Cole acts as an academy coach at Chelsea, as well as being the assistant coach of the England U21s alongside Lee Carlsey.

As quoted by Metro, Luke Shaw revealed that his idol growing up was in fact Chelsea's own Ashley Cole.

"I loved Ashley Cole growing up but if I said I want to play with him then I wouldn’t be playing!" he said.

"With Ashley Cole, I looked up to him. He was one of the best left-backs in the world for a number of years.

"(He) obviously played for England and I used to go to Chelsea games when I was younger and watch him and with me being a left-back, I always looked up to him and wanted to be like him because if I could be anything like him then you know you are doing something right."

Shaw went on to reveal the other player he would loved to have played with; another England legend.

"If it wasn’t Ashley Cole, because I always idolised him, then I would say David Beckham because he is a legend for United and England.

"He is a massive role model to everyone involved in football."

