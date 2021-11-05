Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    'One of the Best Managers in the World' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Former Blue Antonio Conte

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon former Blue and current Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

    The Italian joined Spurs on an 18-month deal and got off to a winning start as his side overcame Vitesse 3-2 in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday nught.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Burnley on the weekend, Tuchel discussed the appointment of Conte.

    Read More

    When asked what he makes of Conte going to Tottenham, Tuchel said: “Of course it is good news for the Premier League. 

    "He is one of the best managers in the world if you look at his records and his titles. It will make it super tough to play against Tottenham, I am absolutely sure."

    The German, who lifted the UEFA Champions League in his first season with Chelsea, went on to reveal that he is not considering leaving the club for Spurs any time soon.

    "I am in a happy place and not concerned about what other people do, what other clubs do. I enjoy very much where I am,” he continued. “I have enough to do here! I am happy where I am.”

    The Blues face Burnley as they sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will be looking for a positive result going into November's international break.

