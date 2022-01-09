'One of The Best Technically I've Seen' - Bettinelli Full of Praise for Chelsea's Kepa

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has revealed he believes Kepa Arrizabalaga is 'one of the best' goalkeepers he has ever seen.

The English goalkeeper signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2021 following an 11 year stint at west London rivals Fulham.

Bettinelli is currently third in line as Chelsea goalkeeper behind starting keeper Edouard Mendy and the world's most expensive no. one, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In an article by the Athletic, Marcus Bettinelli described how gifted Kepa Arrizabalaga is in training, labelling him 'one of the best technically' that he has ever seen.

“Kepa is one of the best technically I’ve seen, in terms of the overall package,” said Bettinelli. “He is good at everything — handling, footwork, having the ball at his feet.

“There is not a doubt in my mind about what Kepa can do while Edou is away.

"I wasn’t at the club when Kepa was first left out and the reasons for that, but I can speak about what I’ve seen since I joined Chelsea.

"He’s been an unbelievable person and an unbelievable professional. He commits to training every day and in the games he’s played, he’s been brilliant.

"He’s made saves, come for crosses, kicked really well…"

With Mendy currently away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, Kepa will see the next four or five weeks as his opportunity to re-prove himself at Chelsea, following a run of disappointing performances throughout his career at Stamford Bridge.

