'One of the Best' - Wolves Boss Bruno Lage Delivers Verdict on Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has hailed Chelsea as 'one of the best teams in the world' ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash despite the Blues recent run of form.

Chelsea have fallen to third in the table after dropping points in two of their last three league matches, losing to West Ham, beating Leeds United and then drawing 1-1 to Everton on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side have seen a drop in standards and performances which has coincided with several injury blows, as well as now having four players out with Covid-19.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea received boos from their home crowd at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as frustration was voiced following the dismal draw against a depleted Everton side.

Tuchel and his troops will need to manage the injury problems and absences this weekend once again, but Lage and Wolves aren't going to underestimate the visitors regardless.

What Bruno Lage said

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday on Wolves' opponents on Sunday, he said: “These types of teams, they don’t have bad moments. They have big players and are one of the best teams in the world. They won the last Champions League, they have a lot of experience, the manger has a lot of experience, he can replace several players because they have a good squad, and they do very well in his system, so they are very hard guys to play against, and they dominate their system.

IMAGO / Russian Look

“They can play 3-4-3, 3-5-2 and they know how to play in both ways. But for us this is a challenge. That’s why, when I had this invitation from Wolves, I didn’t think twice. This is the kind of thing you want, you want to compete, these are the teams me and my players want to play against. Every time is a massive challenge.

“We played Liverpool, after that Manchester City, then we went to Brighton and it was a big challenge against [Graham] Potter and his players, now come Chelsea, another big challenge for us. It’s an opportunity for us. We’re at home, with our fans and we want to play our game, with every time having the mentality to try to win the game.”

