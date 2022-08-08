One Pundit Has Questioned if Chelsea Needed to Sign Marc Cucurella This Summer

Former Tottenham player Alan Hutton thinks that Chelsea didn't need to sign Marc Cucurella this summer.

It's safe to say that signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton for a reported fee of £62million surprised a lot of people.

The Spaniard has only had one season in the Premier League, a very impressive one to say the least, and the Blues made him the most expensive left-back ever.

Despite having an injury last campaign, Ben Chilwell was very promising and it looked like he was set to be Thomas Tuchel's long-term fullback.

However, after signing Cucurella, some people have questioned what this means for the England international.

When speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League player Alan Hutton said that he doesn't think the Spaniard will be a backup player this season.

“It is a strange one, Chelsea kind of came out of nowhere. Do I think they need to spend £60m on a left-back? No I don’t.

“I think they’ve got Chilwell there who’s one of the best in the league. Yes he had a big injury problem last season but it doesn’t seem like they’re bringing him [Cucurella] in as back-up.

“You don’t sign a £60m player as a back up player so it’s a bit of a strange one. We’ll have to wait and see how it works out.“

