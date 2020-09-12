Opposition View: Brighton vs Chelsea ft. WeAreBrighton

Chelsea travel to the south coast on Monday evening to face Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Frank Lampard's side face Graham Potter's side who finished 15th in the league last season, and both will be keen to kick their campaigns off with three points.

We caught up with Scott from WeAreBrighton to get a look inside the opposition ahead of the league opener on Monday.

Chelsea reluctantly sold Tariq Lamptey to Brighton back in January. What have you made of the teenager so far since his arrival?

He has been excellent. Graham Potter was reluctant to use him at first and it was only post-lockdown that he made his Brighton debut. That was when we drew 0-0 away at Leicester and he was a major reason why Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes, Demarai Gray and James Maddison did not get anywhere.

From there, he has already established himself as our first choice right back to the point where Potter felt comfortable enough to release Champions League winner Martin Montoya to Real Betis. Praise does not come any higher than saying that Lamptey is the heir to Bruno and I would be surprised if he is still a Brighton player this time next year. Somebody will have paid silly money to take him off our hands.

Brighton finished in 15th place in the Premier League last season, what are your expectations for the 2020/21 season?

As with any club outside of the big six, survival has to be the first aim. Our chairman Tony Bloom has publicly stated that his ambition is to establish Brighton as a top 10 club in the Premier League and he seems to have a carefully formulated plan for doing that which involves taking little steps towards it. Our 41 points last season was our best haul since winning promotion to the top flight in 2017, so I think most Albion fans would be hoping to improve on that – with a cheeky eye on finishing 13 or above, which would be our best ever league finish.

After drawing 1-1 in a friendly two weeks ago, do you think that was a positive/hinderance in terms of preparation, considering Brighton and Chelsea come together on Monday in their first Premier League game of the season?

It is a strange one. Obviously, the game was arranged before the clubs knew the fixture list and in any case, if you want to play top class opposition then you have to face a side from the same division as it isn’t exactly feasible to fly off to China for a couple of weeks at the moment.

Who is one Brighton player that Chelsea fans should be wary of on Monday?

We had seen glimpses of Leandro Trossard’s undoubted talent last season, but there was a marked lack of consistency not helped by a run of unfortunate injuries. Lots of Brighton players came back from lockdown looking miles better than they had in the previous three months before the season was suspended, but Trossard in particular really shone.

He looks like being one of those players who will improve markedly with a season in a new country under his belt and big things are expected in 2020-21.

Can we get a Brighton starting XI and score prediction ahead of the game?

Trying to predict a Graham Potter starting line up is harder than selecting the winning lottery numbers. Last season, we had four centre backs starting one week, four wingers the next and at one point, six central midfielders on the pitch in the same game. The only certainties are Maty Ryan in goal, Lewis Dunk at the back and Neal Maupay up top.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

The amount of firepower in your ranks is scary.

