Owen Hargreaves questions Chelsea's pursuit of 'special player' Kai Havertz

Matt Debono

Owen Hargreaves believes Chelsea need to prioritise improving the defence before pursuing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer. 

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to west London and is expected to make the move once Leverkusen's Europa League campaign concludes. 

Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen the Chelsea side this summer and has already done so through the acquisitions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. 

But he wants more, and although the goalkeeper and defensive situation is on high alert, the German is a key target. 

However pundit Owen Hargreaves believes that despite the German midfielder being a 'special young player', he claims the Blues should be focussed on other areas of the side after conceding 79 goals in all competition this season.

"He’s a really good player. He’s a great young player, but they [Chelsea] have a lot of those great young players. I think they need some leaders in there.

"Havertz for £90M, you want ready-made, walks in and makes you a better team and I think the worry is they spend right now £200M on Werner, Ziyech and Havertz and they can still finish fourth or fifth.

"They want to win a title and I think Havertz is a special player but it feels like they need to sort out the keeper and the centre-backs first.

“Mason Mount could play in there [as a no.10], where does Mason then play? He’s had a good season.”

