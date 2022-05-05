Skip to main content

Ownership of Camberley 'Unclear' as Broughton's Chelsea Bid Wanted Abramovich Loan Assurances

Sir Martin Broughton's group, who bid to buy Chelsea, wanted more information about the Camberley trust, whose ownership is unclear.

This comes after it was reported that Chelsea have told the government that they want to restructure the way the club is being sold to repay the debts, which are believed to be owed to Camberley.

As per the Times, the ownership of the trust remains unclear as Broughton's group requested further details before signing off on a request to pay Roman Abramovich's loan.

Chelsea are hoping to complete the sale of the club by allowing the UK government to hold the £1.6 billion loan owed to owner Abramovich after it was reported that Chelsea have told the government that they want to restructure the way the club is being sold to repay the debts.

The sale can be completed with no money being paid to Camberley until the UK government is satisfied that none of the £1.6 billion sum will go directly to Abramovich or his beneficiaries.

However, it has since been revelaed that the ownership of Camberley is unclear but appears to be linked to Abramovich or his family. 

Broughton's group wanted more information about the trust and to assure that money would go to Ukraine before signing off on a request to pay the loan.

The report continues to state that Raine Group have been unable to access the document regarding Camberley as it is a sanctioned entity they must not communicate with. Raine knows the identity of the trustee but is in the dark about the identities of the beneficiaries.

Todd Boehly's consortium appear to have been successful in their bid to by Chelsea as they remain confident in their period of exclusivity to complete a purchase

