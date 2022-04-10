Skip to main content
Pagliuca Attended Chelsea's 6-0 Victory Over Southampton & Met With Stakeholders Including Canoville Ahead of Bid

Stephen Pagliuca reportedly attended Chelsea's victory over Southampton on Saturday and has held meetings with stakeholders, including Paul Canoville.

This comes as the four shortlisted bidders were invited to London to meet Chelsea executives.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Pagliuca has been in the United Kingdom attending meetings

The journalist wrote: "Stephen Pagliuca is in the UK and is said to have attended Chelsea's 6-0 win over Southampton. He been meeting with various stakeholders around Chelsea, including meeting Paul Canoville about diversity, inclusion & charity work."

The Boston Celtics co-owner has a stake in Atalanta, which he will have to address if he is successful in his bid to buy Chelsea.

Furthermore, Kinsella states that Pagliuca has 'big experience in sports marketing, running matchday experiences and has a moneyball-style approach to sports admin'.

It has recently been reported that Pagliuca has not approached the Chelsea Pitch Owners, who are a very influential part of the club.

It is unclear as to whether they have since been approached, with Pagliuca in England to hold meetings with Chelsea stakeholders.

Sir Martin Broughton, another of the four final bidders, has given a number of guarantees to the CPO in an attempt to bolster his bid.

Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family, on the other hand, are both expected to offer Blues fans a 'golden share' in their final bids, meaning supporters will be able to make decisions on changes to the club's name, badge and crest, as well as the colour of their home kit.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in their bid to take over from Roman Abramovich as the April 14 deadline nears.

