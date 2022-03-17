Parimatch Join Three UK, Hyundai & Zapp as Latest Partners to Distance Themselves From Chelsea

Parimatch, a sports betting company based in Cyprus, have joined Three UK, Hyundai and Zapp as the latest partners to distance themselves from Chelsea Football Club.

This follows the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich by both the United Kingdom Government and European Union.

As per Sami Mokbel, Parimatch are distancing themselves from Chelsea following the news.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

What have they said?

In a statement released on Thursday, the company state: "After considering the situation, we have decided to pause all joint marketing and brand campaigns with the Club featuring the Parimatch logo and brand."

Parimatch, founded in Kyiv in 1994, were announced as a Chelsea partner in August 2021, and were labelled as an international product company that promotes the Parimatch brand globally and provides tech and marketing solutions in the betting and entertainment industry.

Their deal with Chelsea was set to run for three seasons but now it is unclear as to what the future will hold.

IMAGO / PA Images

Three have temporarily suspended their sponsorship with Chelsea but the Blues have been unable to remove their logo from match-day shirts due to the Government licence.

Furthermore, Hyundai stated that they were considering their partnership with Chelsea after Abramovich was sanctioned before confirming that they have suspended marketing and communication activities with the Club.

Zapp, another one of the Blues' partners, paused their marketing activities with the Stamford Bridge side too.

Nike and Trivago have committed to the Club, going against other sponsors.

Trivago said: "As a global travel brand, we believe in connecting and bringing people together. These are values shared by Chelsea Football Club, an institution that is now 117 years old with a tradition so vitally important to its fans and communities, both locally and globally, and that is why we decided to partner with the Club last year."

