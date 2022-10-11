Pat Nevin's Words On Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Christopher Nkunku could add a lot to Chelsea's attack if he were to sign from RB Leipzig.

Speaking to Free Super Tips, Nevin says that if the Blues were to sign Nkunku, he would help them in the goalscoring department and that the French midfielder's ball striking ability reminds him of a fellow ex-Chelsea striker.

"It's an intriguing one Nkunku, I've seen his numbers are very good and his scoring record is decent.

"For anyone who's not seen him, he's pacey, he's got an eye for a goal and hits the ball in an unusual way, it reminds me of Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink.

"When he strikes the ball, it usually stays hit like Hasselbaink used to do and keepers hate that because it generates more power than they expect."

Nkunku in action for France IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Scot admits that there will be a sense of nervousness amongst the fanbase regarding Nkunku, with another RB Leipzig player experiencing his fair share of difficulty during his time at Stamford Bridge.

"There's a word of caution around what happened with Timo Werner who obviously plays for and came from the same club.

"Nkunku's numbers are great and he's in the French national team so he's a very good player, but Timo Werner was scoring a goal every 1.5 games whilst he was in the Bundesliga. In the Premier League, he didn't manage 1 in 5.

Werner managed just 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea in two years at the club IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"That tells you the story, the Bundesliga is a good league, but it isn't the Premier League and it's a big step up."

Nevin believes that despite previous struggles from Werner coming from the Bundesliga, Nkunku's profile will stand him in good stead if he were to make the move to SW6.

"When Nkunku comes in, it won't be easy for him. It's not like you're buying Haaland or Mbappe, there's a lot to learn and a lot of good players who will be in front of him.

"But he's still young and the fact he's a French international means he will probably do well. He might not hit the ground running but he's a very good player."

Nkunku has been highly sought after by many of Europe's elite clubs IMAGO / Jan Huebner

With Chelsea reportedly having already conducted a medical with Nkunku in the summer, Blues fans will hope there is a deal already wrapped up for the midfield superstar.

