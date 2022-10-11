Skip to main content

Pat Nevin's Words On Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Christopher Nkunku could add a lot to Chelsea's attack if he were to sign from RB Leipzig.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Speaking to Free Super Tips, Nevin says that if the Blues were to sign Nkunku, he would help them in the goalscoring department and that the French midfielder's ball striking ability reminds him of a fellow ex-Chelsea striker.

"It's an intriguing one Nkunku, I've seen his numbers are very good and his scoring record is decent.

"For anyone who's not seen him, he's pacey, he's got an eye for a goal and hits the ball in an unusual way, it reminds me of Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink.

"When he strikes the ball, it usually stays hit like Hasselbaink used to do and keepers hate that because it generates more power than they expect."

Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku in action for France

The Scot admits that there will be a sense of nervousness amongst the fanbase regarding Nkunku, with another RB Leipzig player experiencing his fair share of difficulty during his time at Stamford Bridge.

"There's a word of caution around what happened with Timo Werner who obviously plays for and came from the same club.

"Nkunku's numbers are great and he's in the French national team so he's a very good player, but Timo Werner was scoring a goal every 1.5 games whilst he was in the Bundesliga. In the Premier League, he didn't manage 1 in 5.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Timo Werner

Werner managed just 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea in two years at the club

"That tells you the story, the Bundesliga is a good league, but it isn't the Premier League and it's a big step up."

Nevin believes that despite previous struggles from Werner coming from the Bundesliga, Nkunku's profile will stand him in good stead if he were to make the move to SW6.

"When Nkunku comes in, it won't be easy for him. It's not like you're buying Haaland or Mbappe, there's a lot to learn and a lot of good players who will be in front of him.

"But he's still young and the fact he's a French international means he will probably do well. He might not hit the ground running but he's a very good player."

Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku has been highly sought after by many of Europe's elite clubs

With Chelsea reportedly having already conducted a medical with Nkunku in the summer, Blues fans will hope there is a deal already wrapped up for the midfield superstar.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Bellingham & Haaland
Transfer News

Report: Jude Bellingham Urged To Join Manchester City Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have An Agreement In Principle For Christopher Vivell

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Addresses Rafael Leao Rumours Ahead Of AC Milan Clash

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva Speaks On Chelsea Future And New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Gabriel Slonina
Transfer News

Report: New Chelsea Signing Gabriel Slonina Says Goodbye To Chicago Fire

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From AC Milan: Rafael Leao

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Working On New Deal For Mason Mount

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount and Reece James ahead of AC Milan
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI vs AC Milan In The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards