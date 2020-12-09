Patrick Bamford rates Chelsea performance after 3-1 victory over Leeds

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has conceded that Chelsea are the strongest opposition that Marcelo Bielsa's side have faced so far in the Premier League.

Chelsea recorded a 3-1 victory over Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday despite initially going behind after a goal from the former Blues man.

The 27-year-old delivered a glowing verdict on Chelsea's performance and admitted that the Blues were superior physically during Saturday's clash.

"We nit-pick everything really. Our physical stats weren’t bad but Chelsea really outperformed what they’ve done the rest of the season, in terms of physically," Bamford said on The Athletic’s Ornstein & Chapman Podcast.

"Then obviously we know about Chelsea how good they are. I think that’s probably the best team we’ve played this year."

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa also praised Chelsea's display against his side and believes they deserved the three points.

"I believe the result was fair." he said after the match.

"Also I think what we lacked is that we failed to recover the ball in the initial phase of the game when Chelsea played out from the back.

"We failed to neutralise them at set-pieces and in the end that was an important factor in the result."

